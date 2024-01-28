Troy Terry scores twice, Anaheim rallies with 2-goal 3rd to beat Wild 3-2 View Photo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game with 8:20 left to break a tie and Anaheim Ducks beat Minnesota 3-2 on Saturday night to end a 13-game losing streak against the Wild.

A few seconds after exiting the penalty box, Terry gathered a puck in the neutral zone. His shot from the left circle was blocked by Ryan Hartman, but Terry followed the rebound and beat Filip Gustavsson from the slot.

Ryan Strome tied it at 6:45 of the third, Adam Henrique had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves. Anaheim played its fifth game in eight days, and the final game of a stretch of eight of 10 on the road.

Kirill Kaprizov and Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota and Gustavsson stopped 22 shots. Minnesota has blown third period leads in back-to-back games after going 14-0-1 in its first 15 games leading after 40 minutes. Nashville scored three times in the final frame of Thursday night in a 3-2 win.

Strome tied it by outmuscling Brock Faber in front and redirecting a rising shot from Radko Gudas. Kaprizov slapped home a feed from Mats Zuccarello for an early Minnesota lead, but Terry countered for Anaheim less than two minutes later.

