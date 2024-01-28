Ekman-Larsson scores in OT to lift Panthers to 3-2 win over Islanders

Ekman-Larsson scores in OT to lift Panthers to 3-2 win over Islanders View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored 1:57 into overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves.

Kyle Palmieri and Simon Holmstrom had goals for the Islanders, who have lost three straight and seven of eight (1-5-2). Semyon Varlamov finished with 34 saves.

After Stolarz made a save in the extra period and sent the puck up the ice to start a Panthers rush the other way, Ekman-Larsson scored his ninth of the season for Florida’s season-high eighth straight road win.

Tkachuk scored his 16th on the power play at 5:59 of the third period to give Florida a 2-1 lead but Palmieri got his 13th to tie it for the Islanders with 1:29 remaining.

After a scoreless first period, Reinhart rifled his team-leading 37th goal past Varlamov at 7:56 of the middle period. Reinhart scored in his eighth straight road game and leads Florida with 62 points overall. Tkachuk is second with 51 points.

Holmstrom tied it for the Islanders with 3:31 remaining in the second with his 12th of the season — first since Jan. 2.

Florida goes into the All-Star break with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 31-14-4.

The Islanders are 2-7-2 in their last 11 games and 20-17-12 overall heading into next week’s break.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Toronto on Feb. 5.

Panthers: Host Philadelphia on Feb. 6.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press