Orlov, Fast score in final minute to lead Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Coyotes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dmitry Orlov and Jesper Fast scored 13 seconds apart in the final minute of the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won four of their last five games and remained two points behind the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Seth Jarvis had two assists and Antti Raanta made 11 saves.

“It’s important to get this win before the bye week,” Orlov said. “Every point matters, especially in our division where everybody is so tight.”

Logan Cooley scored for Coyotes, and Connor Ingram had 38 saves. Arizona lost its third straight.

The Coyotes only managed three shots on goal in the second period, and then did not get one in the third until the final minute. It was the fifth time in the past 10 games the Hurricanes allowed fewer than 20 shots.

“We always talk about staying on the hammer and to keep it going,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “It might take until the last minute for it to break but it finally did.”

Despite Carolina’s big advantage in shots, the score was tied at 1-1 until Orlov was able to beat Ingram on a feed from Jack Drury with 35.9 seconds left for his third goal of the season.

“You have to be patient and keep doing what you need to do and not get frustrated,” Orlov said.

Fast followed that up seconds later with his fifth.

The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead with a fortunate sequence with 5:39 left in the first period. The Hurricanes got caught in a line change and Dylan Guenther led a rush into the zone. Raanta stopped Guenther’s odd-angled shot from the circle but the rebound bounced into the goal off Cooley’s left knee.

“The first period wasn’t bad, wasn’t great, but after that we just got to our game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We were real patient and that was key not to get frustrated.”

The Hurricanes tied it at 7:57 of the second period. Carolina had a 4-on-3 power play after a holding penalty on Nick Bjugstad. Necas converted a one-timer from the left circle, on a feed from Jarvis for his 13th of the season and fourth in the last five games.

UP NEXT

