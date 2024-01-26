Lyon makes 29 saves in 3rd career shutout and Copp scores his 100th goal as Red Wings top Flyers 3-0

Lyon makes 29 saves in 3rd career shutout and Copp scores his 100th goal as Red Wings top Flyers 3-0 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his third career shutout, Andrew Copp scored his 100th goal and the Detroit Red Wings silenced the slumping Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Thursday night.

Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider also scored during Detroit’s three-goal second period as the Red Wings bounced back from a 5-4 loss to Dallas at home Tuesday.

Copp’s goal was short-handed situation, Larkin extended his point streak to 10 games and Lucas Raymond added two assists.

Samuel Ersson made 17 saves for the Flyers, who have lost four straight and were shut out for the second time this season.

Following a scoreless first period, Larkin gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 1:37 of the second. Larkin knocked in a rebound after Ersson stopped a shot by Raymond.

Seider made it 2-0 with his sixth goal at 7:15 of the period. His shot from the point deflected off Morgan Frost’s stick and fluttered past Ersson on his stick side.

Copp’s milestone goal came at 10:08 with Seider in the penalty box. Michael Rasmussen won a puck battle behind the Flyers’ net and passed it to Copp, who ripped a slap shot from the left side.

INJURIES

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed his fifth straight game due to a lower body injury. … Owen Tippett, Philadelphia’s second-leading scorer, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to a lower body ailment.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Boston on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host Vegas on Saturday

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press