Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Canucks, 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored at 1:54 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist for St. Louis. Alexey Toropchenko and Pavel Buchnevich also scored and Joel Hofer made 29 saves.

Pius Suter had his second career hat trick for Vancouver. Casey DeSmith stopped 14 shots.

Suter scored three times in the third period to push the game into overtime. He tied it with 52 seconds remaining in regulation after a shot rebounded off J.T. Miller’s skate, allowing the Swiss forward to bat home the puck.

Suter pulled the Canucks within one on a power play at 5:42 of the third after Hofer missed the puck behind the net.

