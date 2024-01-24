Hertl scores overtime winner, Sharks rally past Rangers 3-2 for first 3-game win streak View Photo

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomás Hertl scored 1:29 into overtime and the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks rallied past the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

San Jose erased a 2-0 deficit with goals by Nico Sturm and Ryan Carpenter in the first five minutes of the third period. Hertl then fired a cross-ice feed from Jan Ruuta into an open net to win it.

Artemi Panarin scored his 29th goal for the scuffling Rangers, who finished 1-2-1 on their West Coast trip. Adam Fox had a goal and an assist.

Panarin’s goal doubled New York’s lead 1:38 into the second period when he beat screened goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood over the right shoulder with a sharp wrist shot. Panarin, the leading scorer for the Metropolitan Division leaders, has points in 14 of his last 16 games.

Fox scored the only goal of the first, poking in a rebound off a wrist shot by Alexis Lafrenière that set off a scramble in front of the San Jose net.

Sturm took advantage of a misplay by the Rangers behind their own net, picking off a pass from Erik Gustafsson and banking the puck in off goalie Igor Shesterkin. Minutes later, Carpenter tipped in a shot from the point by Rutta to tie it 2-all.

The Sharks are unbeaten since captain Logan Couture returned from injury last Saturday. They lost 15 of the prior 16 games.

Blackwood made 29 saves in the win. Shesterkin stopped 19 shots.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

Sharks: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By ERIC HE

Associated Press