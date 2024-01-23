Toffoli caps 2nd hat trick of season in OT as Devils beat Golden Knights 6-5 View Photo

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored 2:35 into overtime to complete his second hat trick of the season as the New Jersey Devils rallied to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 on Monday night.

Curtis Lazar had two goals and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who had lost three of four. Simon Nemec and Nathan Bastian each had two assists, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 28 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and Nicolas Roy added a goal and two assists for Vegas. Pavel Dorofeyev and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson finished with 32 saves.

The Devils trailed 5-3 late in the second period before Toffoli scored with 16 seconds remaining and Lazar got his second of the night at 9:14 of the third to tie the score.

Toffoli won it was his team-leading 20th of the season midway through the extra period for his sixth career hat trick. He also had one on Oct. 24 at Montreal.

With the New Jersey ahead 3-1 midway through the second period, Marchessault scored two goals in a 2:21 span before Stephenson scored at 10:48 to put Vegas ahead. Roy made it 5-3 late in the middle period.

Dorofeyev opened the scoring with his seventh at 6:12 of the first.

Hischier tied it off a pass from Timo Meier with 4:38 left in the opening period. Jesper Bratt also assisted on Hischier’s 13th goal for his team-leading 31st assist.

Lazar put New Jersey ahead with 22 seconds left in the period with his fifth, and Toffoli extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:37 of the second.

But Marchessault scored at 7:39 of the middle period and then fired his 22nd of the season to tie it at the 10-minute mark.

Stephenson then put Vegas ahead with his eighth 48 seconds later, and Roy got his eighth with 53 seconds left in the period to push the lead to 5-3.

The Devils continued to be without injured top forwards Jack Hughes — who missed an eighth-straight game — and Ondrej Palat, absent for a 10th straight contest.

