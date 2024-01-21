Ehlers scores late in OT to lift Jets past Senators 2-1 View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers’ goal with 45.8 seconds remaining in overtime led the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Mason Appleton scored in the second period for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Parker Kelly had the lone goal for Ottawa, which played its first overtime game of the season. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 shots.

On the winning goal, Ehlers deked Ottawa’s Jakob Chychrun and then beat Korpisalo with a backhand shot.

“I didn’t think he was flat-footed enough for me to just skate around him,” Ehlers said. “He’s a good skater, as well. He’s a really good player. I think, just try to make him go left and then (deke) quick between his stick and skates to create that separation and just keep the speed going.

“It happens so quick. Sometimes you try things and they work out, and luckily they did tonight.”

The game was the third of nine straight against Eastern Conference opponents for the Jets, who are 13-1-3 against those teams this season.

“Give us credit for finding a way to win the game, even though I would say we weren’t at our best,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “But (Hellebuyck) is going to make the timely saves and (Ehlers) is going to get that timely goal. We get the two points and move on.”

Nino Niederreiter found Appleton in the slot for his eighth of the season to open the scoring at 14:35 of the second.

Ottawa tied it 4:43 into the third period when Vladimir Tarasenko, who was below the goal line, fed Kelly out front. Kelly then fired a shot past Hellebuyck to the short side.

Ottawa had a couple of great chances on a late power play, but Hellebuyck made stops on Tim Stutzle and Tarasenko.

“I thought that was probably the first game that we stuck with the game plan and we were patient,” Senators interim head coach Jacques Martin said. “Even after two, we’re down one and we felt it’s going to come and it did and we got a goal and tied it. We had some opportunities.”

The Senators’ Josh Norris, playing in his first game after missing the last four with a lower-body injury, left after taking a hit to an arm from Chychrun. Norris did return later and said he felt fine after the game.

NOTES: The matchup between the 69-year-old Bowness and 71-year-old Martin is the oldest among coaches in the NHL. … Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot each played in their 400th NHL game. … Travis Hamonic was a healthy scratch for the second straight game for the Senators. … Shane Pinto served the final game of a 41-game suspension for activities related to sports wagering. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Ottawa on Friday and is expected to make his season debut in Philadelphia on Sunday. … Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele missed his third straight game.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Boston to face the Bruins on Monday night.

Senators: At Philadelphia on Sunday to play the Flyers.

