Dakota Joshua breaks 2nd-period tie, Canucks beat Coyotes 2-1 for 6th win in 7 games

By AP News
Coyotes Canucks Hockey

Photo Icon View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dakota Joshua broke a tie with 58 seconds left in the second period and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games.

Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots and Elias Pettersson also scored to help the Canucks improve to 30-11-4, good for a one-point lead over East-leading Boston. Teddy Blueger, J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Nils Hoglander had assists.

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season for the Coyotes, and Connor Ingram made 24 saves. Arizona dropped to 21-19-3.

Joshua put Vancouver ahead by burying his own rebound past Ingram for his 12th goal of the season.

Pettersson scored with 3:11 left in the first hammering home a one-timer off a feed from Quinn Hughes. Dermott and the Coyotes responded two minutes later.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Nashville on Saturday.

Canucks: Host Toronto on Saturday. ___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

