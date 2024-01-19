Tim Stutzle has a goal and 2 assists, Senators beat Canadiens 6-2 View Photo

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots and the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday night.

Brady Tkachuk, Rourke Chartier, Vladimir Tarasenko, Mathieu Joseph and Parker Kelly also scored for Ottawa. The Senators won for the second time in eight games to improve to 16-24-0.

Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta scored for Montreal. Coming off a 3-2 victory over New Jersey on Wednesday night, the Canadiens dropped to 19-19-7.

Cayden Primeau made 32 saves for Montreal.

Montreal, playing its ninth back-to-back, has struggled this season on the tail end of those back-to-backs with a 1-8-0 record.

Leading 4-1 to open the third, the Senators didn’t take long to make this one look ugly.

After a turnover at center ice, Stutzle broke in and made a nice drop pass to Joseph for his seventh of the season. Kelly added his empty-netter when the Canadiens pulled Primeau with over seven minutes remaining.

Pezzetta made it 6-2 by winning a battle for the puck in front late in the third.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Boston on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Winnipeg on Saturday.

___

