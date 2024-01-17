Sharangovich scores with seconds left in OT, Flames edge Coyotes 3-2 View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

The Coyotes were penalized for too many men at 3:03 of overtime and Sharangovich roofed a sharp-angled shot with 18 seconds remaining in extra time.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who won their fourth win in a row. Dan Vladar made 25 saves.

Sean Durzi had a goal and assist and Logan Cooley scored one for Arizona while Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots in the loss.

The Flames played without winger Jonathan Huberdeau (illness) and also called up goaltender Dustin Wolf from the AHL’s Wranglers after declaring Jacob Markstrom day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The Coyotes led 2-0 on Cooley’s power-play goal at 6:37 of the third period. Durzi’s shot deflected off the toe of Cooley in the slot.

But Calgary pulled even with a pair of goals in a 63-second span. Coleman scored his team-leading 20th and his fifth in four games at 8:54 by redirecting Rasmus Andersson’s feed from behind the goal line.

Kadri extended his point streak to seven straight games driving the net to knock in a one-handed pass from Martin Pospisil at 9:57.

After a scoreless first period, Durzi scored at 8:20 of the second period to give Arizona the early lead.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Toronto on Thursday night.

Coyotes: Play at Vancouver on Thursday night.

