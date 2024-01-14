Drizzle
Carrier scores in the 3rd period as the Predators beat the Islanders 3-1

By AP News
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexandre Carrier scored with 7.9 seconds remaining in the third period, and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Islanders 3-1 on Saturday night.

Luke Evangelista and Juuso Parssinen also scored in Nashville’s third win in four games. Juuse Saros made 24 stops.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves for the Islanders, who have dropped three of four.

With time winding down in the third, Carrier’s slap shot went off the stick of Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and over Sorokin’s shoulder.

Saros is 7-1-0 in his career against the Islanders.

Parssinen added an empty-netter with 1 second remaining.

After two scoreless periods, Pageau found the back of the net 12 minutes into the third when he deflected Noah Dobson’s shot by Saros.

Evangelista tied it with 4:52 remaining with a power-play wrist shot from the right circle.

New York’s Brock Nelson played his 800th career game.

Islanders: Visit Minnesota on Monday.

Predators: Visit Vegas on Monday.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press

