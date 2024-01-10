Perbix scores in OT and Lightning coach Jon Cooper gets 500th victory in 3-2 win over the Kings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nick Perbix scored 2:03 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the slumping Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Jon Cooper became the third-fastest NHL coach to win 500 games. Scotty Bowman (825) and Bruce Boudreau (837) were the only ones to get there faster than Cooper’s 839 games. Cooper is the fastest to do it with one franchise, and 29th overall to reach the milestone.

“Man, I never thought I’d coach one game in this league, let alone win 500 of them,” Cooper said. “It sneaks up on you, I’ll tell you that.”

Montreal coach Toe Blake had held the mark for fastest to 500 wins with one team, coming in 911 games.

“It’s a privilege to be in this league, but to be just able to go to the same house every single day, it’s probably not the norm,” Cooper said. “Extremely fortunate to be able to be in this situation.”

Perbix ended a 40-game goal drought. Three of the defenseman’s six career goals have been game-winners.

Tyler Motte and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots and is 10-9-0 since returning from back surgery during training camp.

Cam Talbot made 26 saves, and Phillip Danault and Matt Roy had the Los Angeles goals. Trevor Moore, who became the 37th undrafted player to play in 300 games, had two assists for the Kings, who have lost six in a row (0-3-3).

“We’ll figure a way out,” coach Todd McLellan said. “I don’t think confidence is just lost. You play yourself into confidence, or you play yourself out of confidence.”

Motte scored at 12:37 of the third, and Hagel tied it at 2 just 3:02 later.

Danault, off a nifty goal-line pass from Jordan Spence, and Roy scored 2:59 apart midway through the second.

Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli had a goal with 4:45 left in the second taken away following a double review.

The center lifted the puck into the net from between Talbot’s pads while the goalie was on his back. It appeared the shot may have come after the whistle was blown, but it was initially ruled a good goal after a video review.

McLellan then asked for a review for goaltender interference. Officials determined there was indeed interference, so the Kings maintained their 2-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Kings: Will play Thursday night at Florida.

Lightning: Will host New Jersey on Thursday night.

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press