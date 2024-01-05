Daccord makes 32 saves, Kraken beat Senators 4-1 for 6th consecutive victory View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — Tomas Tatar and Andre Burakovsky scored 3:43 apart late in the second period as the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory.

Yanni Gourde scored in the first period and Vince Dunn had an empty-net goal and an assist for the Kraken, who are riding a franchise-record 10-game point streak. Joey Daccord followed up his Winter Classic shutout with 32 saves, and Jordan Eberle added two assists.

Parker Kelly scored his third goal of the season and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 24 shots for the Senators, who have lost three of four.

Daccord kept Ottawa off the board until Kelly’s deflection with 7:40 left. He hadn’t allowed a goal since early in the first period of Seattle’s win against Philadelphia on Dec. 29, giving him the longest shutout streak in team history.

The Kraken joined the NHL as an expansion team for the 2021-22 season.

Gourde slammed in a rebound midway through the first for his sixth goal this season.

Tatar was given an open lane thanks to a nifty pass from Eberle and beat Korpisalo with 4:40 left in the second. Burakovsky added another with 57 seconds to go in the period when he converted a 2-on-1 pass from Kailer Yamamoto. It was the first goal of the season for Burakovsky, who was sidelined most of the way with an upper-body injury.

Dunn added his empty-netter with just more than two minutes left in the third.

