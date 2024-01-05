Defenseman Darren Raddysh scores twice, Lightning beat banged-up Wild 4-1 View Photo

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Defenseman Darren Raddysh scored his first two goals of the season and Victor Hedman had a power-play goal in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the injury-ravaged Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves to end a three-start losing streak and Brandon Hagel added an empty-net goal to help the Lightning hand the Wild their fourth consecutive loss. Vasilevskiy’s bid for his 34th career shutout lasted until there was 4:25 left, when Zach Bogosian snapped a shot past him.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves for the Wild, missing for the third straight game the chance to match Patrick Roy for second place on the NHL victory list with 551.

Nikita Kucherov was limited to two shots and one assist for the Lightning on the night he was named to his fifth All-Star Game, ending his four-game goal streak. The Russian right wing has 10 goals and 10 assists in his last 12 games.

Raddysh brought the Lightning to life soon after the first intermission when he redirected Luke Glendening’s shot from the point and backhanded his own rebound just out of Fleury’s reach as former Lightning forward Pat Maroon was a split-second late with his clearing attempt.

Then Raddysh, a 27-year-old defenseman who had one goal in his first 60 regular-season NHL games, buried a wraparound less than 2 1/2 minutes later after going unchecked behind the net. Raddysh scored once in the playoffs last spring for the Lightning.

The Wild might as well have hosted this game in Iowa, where their AHL affiliate plays, given how many minor-leaguers they needed to fill out their lineup with their recent rash of injuries.

Goalie Filip Gustavsson, defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon, and forwards Marcus Foligno, Kirill Kaprizov, Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello were all unavailable. Just a week ago, only Brodin and Zuccarello were sidelined from the group that includes two first-line wings, the most experienced pair of blue-liners and their primary netminder. Oh, and all three of their captains.

Ryan Hartman went up the tunnel after a check by Tanner Jeannot into the curved glass between the benches at mid-ice less than a minute into the game, but he was able to return to his spot at right wing on the second line before the end of the first period.

The Wild fell to 3-15-1 when their opponent scores first.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Boston on Saturday night.

Wild: At Columbus on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer