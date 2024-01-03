Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter power the Vancouver Canucks past the Ottawa Senators 6-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks used a fast start to beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Tuesday night.

J.T. Miller and Ian Cole also scored for Vancouver (24-10-3), which led 5-0 after one. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for Ottawa, and Claude Giroux had a goal and assist.

The loss comes after the Senators (14-19-0) announced a new front office on Sunday. Ottawa appointed Steve Staios as the team’s general manager, removing an interim tag. Dave Poulin, who played for Philadelphia and Boston before joining Toronto’s front office, was named the senior vice president of hockey operations.

Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg saved nine of 13 shots. Joonas Korpisalo replaced Forsberg in the second period and stopped 11 of 13 shots.

UP NEXT

Senators: At the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

Canucks: At the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

