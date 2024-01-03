Predators blank Blackhawks 3-0 behind Nyquist, O’Reilly, Saros View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly each had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros made 21 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Luke Evangelista also scored for Nashville, which has won two straight and improved to 3-0 against Chicago this season. The Predators led 1-0 for most of the game before O’Reilly’s goal in the waning minutes of the third period.

“This game had a little bit of everything in it, lots of good, lots of bad, some ugly and some great,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “It was kind of a strange game, but it was good to solidify that with a big power-play goal at the end.”

Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the Blackhawks, who have dropped five of six.

“We don’t like the results, we can’t accept them in this league, but the coaching staff was proud of how we asked them to battle (Monday) in practice and bring it tonight’s game,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get any luck around their net, but the process of how we want to play was there.”

Saros’ shutout was his second of the season and 22nd of his career.

“I feel good,” Saros said. “I’ve got to just take it one game at a time and hopefully try to find that consistency.”

Blackhawks leading scorer Connor Bedard, who was named the NHL’s rookie for the month of December earlier Tuesday, was held without a point for just the second time in his last eight games. He played his second game in the building where Chicago selected him first overall in last June’s draft.

Nyquist opened the scoring on a power play at 5:16 of the first period. He snapped a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot high over Soderblom’s glove for his fourth goal in his last four games.

“I was a little disappointed about that first goal,” Soderblom said. “I felt like I could have done a better job there playing the shooter, but other than that, I felt like that my game was where I want it to be.”

Nyquist extended his point-scoring streak to six games. He has five goals and four assists over that span.

“It was nice to get the win back at home, and it was nice to see (Saros) get the shutout there,” Nyquist said. “That was awesome.”

O’Reilly scored with 4:37 remaining in the third while the Predators had a two-man advantage and Evangelista added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Nashville has scored four power-play goals on nine opportunities in its three games against the Blackhawks this season. The teams’ final meeting is in April.

