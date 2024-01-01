Mason Marchment has 3 goals and an assist in Stars’ 8-1 rout of Blackhawks

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment had three goals and an assist, Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves to improve to 11-2-2 and the Dallas Stars routed the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 on Sunday night to complete a two-game set.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists and Roope Hintz, Ryan Suter, Craig Smith and Sam Steel also scored. The Stars matched a season high in goals in their sixth consecutive home victory, two nights after topping the Chicago 5-4 in overtime at American Airlines Center.

Wedgewood made his seventh consecutive start since Jake Oettinger went down with a lower-body injury early in Dallas’ game Dec. 15.

Philipp Kurashev scored for the Blackhawks. They have lost 11 consecutive road games (0-10-1) and have the second-fewest points in the NHL at 24.

Connor Bedard, Chicago’s 18-year-old star, assisted on the power-play goal 39 seconds into the third period for his rookie-leading 33rd point.

Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 32 shots. He was replaced almost five minutes into the third period by Arvid Soderblom, who gave up two goals on 10 shots.

Hintz had a hat trick Friday and scored again 4:46 into the third period Sunday for his team-high 15th of the season.

Marchment’s first hat trick of the season came with 1:02 to play on a goal that caromed off the leg of Chicago’s Jarred Tinordi. Marchment also scored 16 seconds before the end of a Chicago penalty midway through the second period for a 5-0 lead. He also connected with 5:31 left in the third.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Nashville on Tuesday night.

Stars: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

