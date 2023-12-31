Josi scores and Askarov gets his 1st NHL win as the Predators beat the Capitals 3-2 in a shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roman Josi scored a franchise record-tying goal, Yaroslav Askarov made 26 saves in regulation and overtime for his first NHL win, and the Nashville Predators beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Luke Evangelista opened the scoring less than three minutes in, and Josi’s goal not long after tied Shea Weber for the most by a Predators defenseman. Josi scored his 166th goal a night after dropping the gloves to fight Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat, a move by the captain that coach Andrew Brunette and his teammates appreciated.

They also appreciated Josi’s 26:51 of ice time and goals by Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly in the shootout that helped them get back in the win column.

Askarov won his second start and third appearance despite becoming the 171st goaltender Alex Ovechkin has scored on. Ovechkin blasted a one-timer past his fellow Russian for his 829th goal, which puts him 65 back of Wayne Gretzky’s career record.

Ovechkin looked to have scored with a minute left in regulation, but his would-be 830th goal was wiped out by goaltender interference on Nic Dowd.

Beck Malenstyn also scored for Washington, which has lost four in a row and remains one of the worst offensive teams in the league. Hunter Shepard made 33 saves in regulation and OT after getting called up from the minors earlier in the day in light of Charlie Lindgren being injured Friday on Long Island.

Coach Spencer Carbery said the Capitals received good news that Lindgren’s upper-body injury is not as bad as feared. He also hopes to get injured wingers T.J. Oshie and Sonny Milano back as soon as next week, which also could bring the season debut of free agent addition Max Pacioretty, who’s returning from re-tearing his right Achilles tendon.

One reinforcement has already arrived. After Martin Fehervary left the Islanders game with a potentially long-term injury, Ethan Bear played his first game in a Washington uniform against Nashville. Bear joined the team for practice this month and signed his contract Friday after working his way back from shoulder surgery.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Chicago on Tuesday.

Capitals: Visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

