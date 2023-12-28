Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators rally to beat Maple Leafs 4-2 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory.

Parker Kelly and Brady Tkachuk also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves to help Ottawa improve to 13-17-0. The Senators are 2-1-0 against the Maple Leafs this season.

Matthew Knies and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Toronto and Martin Jones stopped 26 shots. The Maple Leafs fell to 17-9-6.

Knies opened the scoring 5:41 into the first period, tipping a low point shot from Auston Matthews. Bertuzzi made it 2-0 seconds later, tipping in a cross-ice pass from Morgan Rielly.

Kelly cut into the deficit 10:17 into the second with a short-handed goal. After Josh Norris’ high-sticking penalty 41 seconds earlier gave Toronto the power play, Kelly blasted home a one-timer from Claude Giroux on a 2-on-1 break.

Batherson tied it off Tim Stutzle’s miss with 5:35 left in the second period.

Batherson put Ottawa ahead 3:44 into the third period. He beat Jones from behind the goal line with a shot that bounced off the netminder’s left shoulder.

Tkachuk added an empty-netter with 2:27 remaining.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host New Jersey on Friday night.

Maple Leafs: At Columbus on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba