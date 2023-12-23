Craig Smith and Jani Hakanpaa rally Dallas Stars over Nashville Predators 3-2 View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craig Smith and Jani Hakanpaa scored in the final 15 seconds, rallying the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Evgeni Dadonov also scored in the third period as Dallas improved to 5-0-1 in its last six games. Scott Wedgewood made 19 saves.

The Stars became the first team in NHL history to secure a victory after scoring a tying and go-ahead goal in the final 15 seconds of regulation.

“We talked at the end of the second period and we felt that there were still points to be had here tonight if we could play a good 20 minutes,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We had some frustration setting in in the second period. We kind of reset and came out in the third and gave ourselves a chance.”

Michael McCarron and Colton Sissons scored for Nashville in the second. Juuse Saros made 31 stops.

“It’s a learning experience, unfortunately it’s a tough one,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I don’t think I’ve ever lost a game like this, but you’ve got to turn the page and be ready in two or three days.”

The Predators dropped to 8-3 in their last 11 games.

With Wedgewood pulled for an extra attacker and Dallas down 2-1, Smith got his third of the season during a goalmouth scramble with 15 seconds left.

“Stayed hungry on it and got a nice bounce out front,” Smith said. “I was able to get a good stick on it.”

Smith spent his first nine NHL seasons with Nashville.

Hakanpaa got the game-winner with just four seconds remaining. It was his first of the season.

“It was kind of a fluky play there,” Hakanpaa said. “It kind of bounced around and was just lying there for me. It was kind of on a tee there. It was in the back of the net and after that, it was great fun.”

McCarron put Nashville in front 23 seconds into the second.

Wedgewood stopped Ryan McDonagh’s initial shot, but McCarron was one of several bodies parked just outside the crease, and he was able to tap in the rebound for his fifth goal of the season.

“They played a full 60 minutes. … They were pushing and for whatever reason, the hockey gods rewarded them with a couple goals late there,” McCarron said. “I think for the most part, we played a good game.”

Sissons added a power-play goal at 6:33, collecting the rebound of his initial attempt in the low slot and firing it by Wedgewood on the stick side.

Dadonov started Dallas’ comeback 8:22 into the third, beating Saros from the lower part of the right circle.

