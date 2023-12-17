Parayko scores in OT to lift Blues to 4-3 win over Stars View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko scored 37 seconds into overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists, Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who won their second straight after a four-game skid. Jordan Binnington had 20 saves to improve to 10-9-1.

Mason Marchment, Ty Dellandrea and Evgenii Dadonov scored for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 30 shots.

It was the second straight win for interim coach Drew Bannister, who took over behind the bench after Craig Berube was fired Tuesday night.

Dadonov tied it 3-3 with 6:51 remaining in the third period as he tipped in a shot by Miro Heiskanen.

Marchment opened the scoring as he tapped in the puck from just outside the crease 4:58 into the game. Tyler Sequin made a backhanded pass as he approached the goal from the left side to Marchment, who was wide open for the easy score.

Dellandrea lifted the puck up on a wrist shot over a prone Binnington at 6:47 to make it 2-0. The Blues challenged the call for interference, but Dellandrea’s first this season stood after the review as officials determined Sam Steel was pushed into Binnington.

A rare power-play goal got the Blues on the scoreboard. Ranked last in the NHL on the power play at 8.1%, the Blues snapped a 0-for-20 streak with 7:07 left in the opening period. Saad scored on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle against the Dallas penalty-kill — which ranks fourth in the league.

When it was announced Kyrou had the primary assist on the power-play goal, the crowd erupted in applause. Kyrou was booed Thursday after he made an awkward comment about the fired Berube.

Kyrou scored on a breakaway at 1:36 of the second period to tie the scored, with the crowd erupting in cheers. Torey Krug fed Kyrou near the center line and he raced in and buried a wrist shot.

Hayes scored the go-ahead with 3:14 remaining in the middle period when he knocked in a loose puck.

