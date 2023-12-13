Eklund scores tiebreaking goal in third to send Sharks past Jets 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — William Eklund scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:51 remaining in the third period and the San Jose Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Justin Bailey added a goal for San Jose, his first since March 10, 2018, as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Mikael Granlund had an assist to extend his point streak to six games.

Brenden Dillon scored for Winnipeg, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Dillon spent six seasons with San Jose from 2014-20.

Bailey gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, beating Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit from the top of the circles. Dillon tied it later in the first.

Brossoit made 30 saves. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 36 shots for his fourth win of the season.

The Sharks extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1) and improved to 6-2-1 in their last nine after starting 3-15-2.

Jets leading scorer Kyle Connor missed the game after sustaining a lower-body injury in Sunday’s win against Anaheim. Connor returned to Winnipeg to be further evaluated by team doctors.

San Jose was without defensemen Marc-Edouard Vlasic (personal reasons) and Matt Benning, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Sharks center Luke Kunin returned after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

