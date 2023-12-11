Colton Sissons scores twice, Predators rebound from loss to beat Canadiens 2-1

Colton Sissons scores twice, Predators rebound from loss to beat Canadiens 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Colton Sissons scored twice, Juuse Saros made 36 saves and the Nashville Predators held off the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Sunday night.

Captain Roman Josi assisted on both goals to help Nashville rebound from a 4-0 loss at Toronto on Saturday night. The Predators have won 10 of 13 to improve to 15-13-0.

Jake Evans scored for Montreal and Jake Allen made 30 saves. The Canadiens were coming off a 3-2 shootout victory in Buffalo on Saturday night.

Sissons opened the scoring on a power play with 8:19 left in the first period, deflecting a shot from Filip Forsberg. Sissons struck again at 7:03 of the second, with Dante Fabbro’s point shot bouncing off Allen’s pad to the unmarked Sissons at the side of the net for his ninth of the season.

Evans made it 2-1 with 35 seconds left in the second, beating Saros with a backhander.

Montreal was 0 of 5 on the power play, while Nashville went 1 for 2.

Canadiens defenseman David Savard returned after missing 22 games because of a broken hand. Savard rejoined Mike Matheson on the Canadiens’ top pairing and replaced Gustav Lindstrom in the lineup. Montreal sent defenseman Mattias Norlinder to Laval of the American Hockey League to open up a roster spot.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

___

