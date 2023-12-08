Ryan McDonagh, Roman Josi lead Predators past Lightning, 5-1 View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan McDonagh and Roman Josi each had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Thursday night.

Juuso Parssinen, Filip Forsberg and Yakov Trenin also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has won three straight and nine of 11.

Alex Barré-Boulet scored and Jonas Johansson made 25 saves for the Lightning, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Nashville went 2-for-3 on the power play while holding the Lightning scoreless on their four chances with the man advantage. It was the first multiple power-play goal game for Nashville in more than a month. Tampa Bay entered Thursday with the NHL’s second-best power play success rate at 31.9%.

Barré-Boulet scored the game’s first goal with 6:28 remaining in the opening period on a one-timer from the right circle.

Parssinen tied it 1-1 with 2:46 left in the first on the power play. McDonagh’s shot from the right point hit Philip Tomasino in the slot and the puck landed right on Parssinen’s stick, and he beat Johansson with a wrist shot on the glove side.

Forsberg’s power-play goal at 2:37 of the second gave Nashville a 2-1 lead.

Just seven seconds after Brandon Hagel was assessed a high-sticking penalty, Forsberg scored his team-leading 14th goal of the season.

McDonagh scored when he found a loose puck on the left side and swatted a backhand past Johansson for his first goal of the season at 4:32 of the second.

Trenin scored an empty-net goal with 6:47 remaining after Lightning coach Jon Cooper pulled Johansson with more than eight minutes left.

