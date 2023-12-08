Partly Cloudy
Joseph Woll makes 29 saves before leaving with injury, Maple Leafs hold off Senators 4-3

By AP News
Maple Leafs Senators Hockey

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Joseph Woll made 29 saves before leaving because of an injury midway through the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Thursday night.

Woll left after stopping a shot from Rourke Chartier.

Toronto led 3-2 at the time, and William Nylander made it 4-2 with 6:57 remaining.

Mitch Marner, David Kampf and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Martin Jones stopped none of 10 shots in relief of Woll.

Josh Norris, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg stopped 18 shots.

Jarnkrok gave Toronto a 3-1 edge 3:35 into the third period with a wrist shot, capped a run of three straight Maple Leafs goals.

But under two minutes later, Bernard-Docker made it a one-score game with his first career NHL goal on a point shot.

Nylander made it 4-2 with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle, and Giroux finished the scoring on a one-timer with 1:53 remaining.

Ottawa was unable to complete the comeback after pulling Forsberg and having a power play for the final 50.3 seconds.

Maple Leafs: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

Senators: At Detroit on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

