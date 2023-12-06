Matt Boldy’s 3-point game powers Wild to a 5-2 win over the Flames View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matt Boldy scored twice and had an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild (9-10-4), who improved to 4-0-0 since Jon Hynes replaced Dean Evason as head coach Nov. 27.

Minnesota has outscored its opponents 18-5 in the four games since the coaching change. Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson had 28 saves and improved his career mark against Calgary to 4-0-1.

Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary (10-12-3). Dan Vladar stopped 13 of 16 shots in just over a period of action before being replaced by AHL call-up Dustin Wolf, who turned away 11 of 13 shots.

The Flames said earlier Tuesday that goaltender Jacob Markstrom was week to week with a fractured finger on his right blocker hand. He was injured in Monday’s practice.

