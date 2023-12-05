Buchnevich scores 38 seconds into overtime, Blues top Golden Knights 2-1 View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored 38 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Monday night.

Alexey Toropchenko scored in regulation for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.

Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights while Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

In the extra period, Buchnevich was alone at the right corner when he took a pass from Robert Thomas and slammed the puck past Thompson.

The game opened with a battle between goaltenders, as Binnington and Thompson were exceptional at keeping the puck out of the goal.

After a relatively quiet first period, Toropchenko deflected a shot from Colton Parayko and past Thompson to give the Blues a 1-0 lead with 21 seconds left.

Binnington continued to stymie Vegas’ efforts in the second period, exemplified by three highlight saves.

The first time he slid across the crease just in time to thwart Nic Roy at the corner of the goal, and later dropped into the splits to stifle former teammate Ivan Barbashev.

The third might have been the most impressive, with 2:30 left in the second, when Barbashev swiped the puck at the blue line and sprung Eichel for a chance in front only to have Binnington poke-check the puck off his stick at the doorstep.

The Golden Knights finally broke through when Eichel fired a shot from the top of the right circle and it found its way past Binnington into the top-left corner for a power-play goal with 7:02 left in regulation.

Vegas had failed on its first three power-play opportunities. The Blues came into the game with the league’s second-best road penalty kill having stopped 28 of 31 shots (90.3%).

UP NEXT

The teams conclude a home-and-home series in St. Louis on Wednesday.

__

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press