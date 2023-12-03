Mostly Cloudy
Mikheyev and Lafferty lead Canucks to 4-3 win over Flames

By AP News
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty each had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Saturday night.

Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, and Filip Hronek had three assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 19 shots.

Elias Lindholm scored twice and Mikael Backlund also had a goal for the Flames, who snapped a two-game win streak. Jacob Markstrom finished with 18 saves.

Vancouver led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Canucks maintained that lead until Lindholm pulled the Flames within one with 4:21 remaining.

Nikita Zadorov then shot at an empty Flames net, but teammate Pettersson touched it before it went in the net to make it 4-2 with 1:20 left.

Lindholm then scored again with 54 seconds to go to make it 4-3 and the Canucks held on for the road win.

Canucks: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Flames: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

