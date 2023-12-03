Sebastian Aho scores twice as Carolina Hurricanes cruise past Buffalo Sabres 6-2 View Photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes cruised to a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Pyotr Kochetkov, playing for the fourth game in a row, made 20 saves despite losing his shutout bid in the third period.

Jack Drury, Stefan Noesen, Teuvo Teravainen and Brady Skjei also scored for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas, Jaccob Slavin, Brent Burns and Andrei Svechnikov all posted two assists as Carolina won for the third time in four games.

Casey Mittelstadt and Tyson Jost scored for the Sabres, who had secured at least one point in seven of their previous 13 road games. Eric Comrie stopped 29 shots in his first game in a week.

The Hurricanes were 2 for 2 on power plays, and Skjei’s fourth goal of the season was short-handed. Buffalo was 0 for 4 on power plays.

It was Aho’s first multigoal game of the season and No. 39 for his career. He has eight goals this season, including three in the last two games.

Aho scored his first goal of the night off a pass from Seth Jarvis. Drury’s third goal of the season developed as he converted his own rebound after the initial shot bounced off the side of the net.

The Hurricanes scored 13 seconds into a second-period power play on Aho’s second goal of the game. Noesen scored later in the second, making the most of the opportunity after Necas left the puck in the slot in transition.

Teravainen’s team-high 11th goal came with 1:58 to play in the second.

Carolina beat the Sabres for the second time in less than four weeks, both times on home ice.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Sunday home vs. Nashville.

Hurricanes: Monday at Winnipeg to begin a six-game road trip. ___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press