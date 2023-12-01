Nazem Kadri scores in OT to lift Flames past Stars, 4-3 View Photo

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 1:01 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

The puck deflected off Kadri as he drove toward the net on a play that was reviewed for goaltender interference.

Calgary tied it with 2:41 remaining in regulation when defensemen MacKenzie Weeger lofted a shot from the blue line past screened goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Fellow defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev also scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom assisted on the winner and made 13 saves. The Flames are 6-3-1 in their last 10 and 10-10-3 overall.

Mason Marchment twice for Dallas, the second on a penalty shot to give the Stars a 3-2 lead early in the third period. Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas, while Wedgewood made 32 saves. The Stars are 13-5-3.

On the penalty shot, Marchment ripped the puck by Markstrom’s glove after Tanev hauled down Marchment on a breakaway up the middle.

Dallas successfully challenged Mikael Backlund’s apparent goal with 5:01 remaining in regulation when Calgary’s captain tipped Hanifin’s shot by Wedgewood. The Stars argued there was a hand pass in the offensive zone.

Three hours before the game, the Flames announced the trade of defenseman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2026 third-round draft choice and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday to open a home-and-home series that ends at the Lightning on Monday night.

Flames: Host Vancouver on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl