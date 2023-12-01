Connor Dewar has 3 goals and an assist to Wild rout Predators 6-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Connor Dewar had a hat trick and added an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves and the Minnesota Wild routed Nashville 6-1 on Thursday night to end the Predators’ winning streak at six games.

Prior to Thursday, Dewar had never had more than a goal and two points in an NHL game. He appeared to score a fourth goal with just over four minutes remaining, but it was taken away after the Predators challenged the play as offside.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Jake Middleton and Pat Maroon also scored for the Wild. They have won both games under new coach John Hynes.

Hynes replaced Dean Evason behind the bench this week. Hynes served as Nashville’s coach for parts of four seasons before being relieved of his duties this past offseason by new general manager Barry Trotz. Andrew Brunette replaced Hynes in Nashville.

Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville.

Minnesota scored three times in the first period,

Dewar opened the scoring at 6:08 and Middleton followed with 5:59 left with a backhander from the lower part of the left circle that beat Saros high to the far side.

Nashville challenged Middleton goal, contending the play was offside. Kaprizov scored on the ensuing delay of game penalty assessed on the Predators for the failed challenge, making it 3-0 with 5:28 left.

Maroon scored at 1:43 of the second on a deflection, ending Saros’ night early. He was replaced by Kevin Lankinen. Saros finished with 11 saves on 15 shots. Lankinen made 14 saves.

Dewar struck again at with 8:48 left in the second.

Parssinen spoiled Gustavsson’s shutout bid at 2:37 of the third, when he redirected Ryan McDonagh’s shot.

Dewar completed the hat trick 9:47 of the third from just outside the crease. The goal deflected in off of his back skate. A brief video review determined the puck was not kicked in and the goal was allowed to stand.

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press