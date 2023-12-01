Schenn and Neighbours star as Blues beat Sabres 6-4 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours each scored twice, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 on Thursday night.

Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who won for the fourth time in their last six games.

Jordan Binnington made 41 saves for St. Louis, which improved to 5-0-0 against Eastern Conference teams this season.

Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. JJ Peterka also scored and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves.

The Sabres outshot the Blues 45-20, but they dropped to 1-8-2 in their last 11 games at St. Louis.

The Blues coughed up a 3-0 lead before their second line scored a pair of goals 24 seconds apart in the second period.

Hayes got his fifth of the season at 13:04, breaking a 3-all tie, and Schenn followed with his second of the game. Both goals were set up by perfect feeds from Jordan Kyrou.

Neighbours finished a 2-on-0 break with Pavel Buchnevich in the third period. He has seven goals in his last seven games and nine on the season.

St. Louis led 3-1 despite getting outshot 15-8 in the first period.

Saad put the Blues in front 68 seconds into the game, scoring on a wrist shot directly from an Oskar Sundqvist faceoff win. It was his fifth goal of the season and stopped an 11-game scoring drought.

Schenn scored a power-play goal and Neighbours made it 3-0 at 10:59, banging home a rebound off a Nick Leddy shot from the point.

Dahlin got the Sabres on the board with 6:28 left in the opening frame, converting a slapshot off a Kyle Okposo feed. Dahlin has eight points in his last seven games.

Benson’s second of the season at 6:10 of the second got Buffalo within a goal.

Casey Mittelstadt had a chance to even it midway through the second, but Binnington stopped the breakaway chance with a blocker save.

Krebs tied it up moments later, putting a rebound between Binnington’s pads to make it 3-all.

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press