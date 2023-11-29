Brock Boeser scores 2 goals as Vancouver Canucks beat Anaheim Ducks 3-1 View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Elias Pettersson snapped a third-period tie as Vancouver improved to 3-4 in its last seven games. Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots.

Ryan Strome scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 24 saves. The Ducks dropped their seventh straight game.

The Canucks jumped in front when Filip Hronek’s blocked shot was knocked home by Boeser 6:34 into the first period. It was Boeser’s NHL-high 16th goal this season.

Strome tied it with his third goal 5:10 into the second. He scored from the right faceoff circle.

Pettersson put Vancouver ahead to stay when he swept home a wraparound 32 seconds into the third.

Boeser added an empty-netter with 48 seconds left.

The Canucks were outshot 27-12 through the first two periods before an improved third-period performance.

McTavish had a chance to tie the game with 2:17 left in the third but was denied by the goalpost.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Canucks: Host Vegas on Thursday night.

