Jake Oettinger helps Stars blank the Jets 2-0 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots to record his first shutout of the season, leading the Stars to a 2-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Forwards Tyler Seguin and Joe Pavelski scored for Dallas.

Seguin put the game away late in the third period. He converted a pass from Mason Marchment, who flipped the puck over fallen defenseman Nate Schmidt and potted the puck into the empty side of the net.

Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 of 21 shots for Winnipeg, snapping his four-game winning streak. It was Winnipeg’s second consecutive loss.

The Stars killed off two critical two-men short infractions. The second one came in the third period for 44 seconds while they were protecting a 1-0 lead.

The Stars opened the scoring with a controversial goal about midway through the second period. Pavelski was set up alone in front of the empty side of the net by forward Roope Hintz and scored. The Jets challenged for goalie interference as Pavelski had hit Hellebuyck in the face mask with his stick just before scoring.

The Jets lost the challenge and were charged with a delay-of-game penalty.

The Stars scored just after killing a two-man short penalty for 68 seconds. Hellebuyck was forced to stop forward Jamie Benn on a 2-on-1 while the Stars were short-handed. Forward Kyle Connor cleared the rebound with a Dallas forward on the doorstep.

During the Jets two-man advantage, Oettinger stopped a dangerous shot from Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele.

Winnipeg outshot the Stars 11-6 in the second.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit Calgary on Thursday.

Jets: Host Edmonton on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL