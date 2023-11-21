Moore scores twice as Kings extend road winning streak with 4-1 victory over Coyotes

Moore scores twice as Kings extend road winning streak with 4-1 victory over Coyotes View Photo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Moore scored two goals and the Los Angeles Kings extended their season-opening road winning streak to eight games with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault also scored and Pheonix Copley made 30 saves for the Kings, who are tied for the third-longest such streak in NHL history. Buffalo holds the record by winning its first 10 road games in 2006-07.

Lawson Crouse scored and Connor Ingram made 21 saves for the Coyotes, who played their seventh home game of the season. Ingram is 6-2 in his eight starts this season.

The Kings are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games after sweeping the three-game season series against the Coyotes.

Los Angeles scored the first three goals and is 8-0-1 when scoring first.

Los Angeles killed all six penalties, including a double minor on Adrian Kempe when the score was 3-1 midway through the third period. The Kings have not given up a power play goal in the last seven games and 26 penalty-kill situations.

Moore scored a short-handed goal at 3:36 of the first period. Danault picked up a pass that ricocheted off a Moore’s skate and returned it to Moore, who picked it up along the center side boards and beat Ingram with a wrist shot high to the glove side.

Kopitar made it 2-0 five minutes later when he took a nifty back-hand pass from Quinton Byfield and found an open side. Kopitar has four goals and six points in the last four games against the Coyotes.

Copley saved breakaways by Jason Zucker and Nick Schmaltz in the final nine minutes of the first period, and Crouse missed the net on a breakaway in the last minute.

Moore scored his second goal when he knocked down a Matias Maccelli pass right in front of the net and beat Ingram with a wrist shot at 15:31 of the second period.

Copley lost his shutout in the final 65 seconds of the second period, when he stopped a shot by Crouse but couldn’t control it.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Anaheim on Friday.

Coyotes: Host St. Louis on Wednesday.

———

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press