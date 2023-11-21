Forsberg, Trenin score in final minute to lead Predators to 4-3 come from behind win over Colorado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice and Yakov Trenin got the tiebreaking goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to lift the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Jeremy Lauzon also scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Valerie Nichushkin had a goal and an assist, Andrew Cogliano and Devon Toews also scored and Cale Makar had three assists for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves and Nathan MacKinnon added two assists.

Makar has 23 assists in 17 games this season, including three in each of his last three games. He extended his point-scoring streak to seven games (one goal, 16 assists).

Trailing by a goal in the final minute, Forsberg scored with Saros pulled for a extra attacker with 37.7 remaining. Trenin followed about 16 seconds later to complete the improbable comeback.

Cogliano scored the game’s first goal with 6:00 left in the opening period. With Nashville on a power play, Nichushkin sent a shot toward the Predators goal through traffic. The puck drifted to Cogliano just outside crease for an easy tap-in for Colorado’s fifth short-handed goal of the season.

The Philadelphia Flyers entered Monday with an NHL-best five shorthanded goals on the season.

Forsberg made it 1-1 with 17.5 seconds remaining in the first. Forsberg extended his point-scoring streak to five games. Over the stretch, he has seven goals and two assists.

Lauzon beat Georgiev with a wrist shot from the right point at 3:55 of the second. Lauzon was aided by a screen from Ryan O’Reilly, who was parked just outside the crease.

Toews’ goal at 8:55 tied it 2-2 and Nichushkin followed with 6:27 left in the period with a power-play goal.

Saros played his 300th career game. He snapped a five-game losing streak.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Vancouver Wednesday night.

Predators: Host Calgary Wednesday night.

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press