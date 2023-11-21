Stars rally for 6-3 win that snaps Rangers’ 11-game point streak View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period following a successful coach’s challenge as the Dallas Stars rallied from two-goal deficit and beat the surging New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night.

Jamie Benn, Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin, Sam Steel and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who trailed 2-0 midway through the second period before scoring six consecutive goals — five in the third. Scott Wedgewood, in his fifth start of the season, made 30 saves.

Vincent Trocheck, Kaapo Kakko and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Rangers, who came in with a four-game winning streak, an 11-game points streak (10-0-1), and a club-record 12 wins in their first 15 games. Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots.

Marchment poked the puck into the net while Shesterkin attempted to freeze it at 7:06 of the third. The goal was initially disallowed for goaltender interference before Dallas’ successful challenge.

Seguin gave the Stars a two-goal lead less than a minute-and-a-half later on a goal that the Rangers unsuccessfully challenged for goalie interference.

Steel and Hintz scored empty-netters in the final four minutes during a 6-on-4 Rangers power play.

Goodrow scored with 15.2 seconds left to cap the scoring.

The Rangers’ Artemi Panarin was held without a point for the first time this season. His 15-game point streak (10 goals, 16 assists) had set the club record for starting a season.

Trocheck opened the scoring with 3:35 left in the first period, 23 seconds into New York’s second power play. He collected Chris Kreider’s shot that sailed into the backboards and snuck a wraparound between the post and Wedgewood’s right skate. Trocheck has a six-game point streak, with four goals and seven assists.

Kakko gave New York the 2-0 lead with 6:22 left in the second period. His attempt at a centering pass from the trapezoid for Will Cuylle in the slot caromed off the stick of Dallas’ Ryan Suter and into the net. That ended Kakko’s 10-game scoreless streak.

The Stars answered 44 seconds later with Benn tapping the puck home on a 3-on-1 break in transition to pull to 2-1.

Dallas tied the score 2-all 61 seconds into the third period when Pavelski rammed home a rebound following Shesterkin’s save on Miro Heiskanen.

Hintz added two assists and Marchment, Pavelski and Seguin one each.

Jacob Trouba had two assists for the Rangers. Erik Gustafsson had the second assist on Trocheck’s goal, also giving him a six-game point streak (one goal, seven assists).

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

Stars: Host Vegas on Wednesday night.

