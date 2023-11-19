Jordan Eberle’s 3-point night leads Kraken over Canucks 4-3 View Photo

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jordan Eberle had a goal and two assists and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Jamie Oleksiak, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers scored for Seattle (7-8-4), which has won back-to-back games for the second time this season. Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves.

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver (12-5-1), which has lost two in a row.

Thatcher Demko stopped 22 shots.

Miller and Hughes are now tied with teammate Elias Pettersson for the NHL lead in points with 28 apiece.

Eberle set up Beniers at 6:48 of the third period to put Seattle ahead 4-2.

Hoglander scored with just 11 seconds left in the game, tipping in an airborne puck in front.

Gourde restored the Kraken’s lead at 4:19 of the third. Eeli Tolvanen sent a cross-ice pass to Will Borgen, who popped it in front of the net for Gourde to convert on a tap-in.

Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko returned to the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s win over the New York Islanders after taking a Miller slapshot to the chin.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Kick off a three-game homestand on Monday against Calgary.

Canucks: Host San Jose on Monday night.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/nhl