Robertson and Johnston each score twice as Stars beat Wild 8-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston each had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 8-3 on Sunday.

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist, and Joe Pavelski, Radek Faksa and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Stars, who completed a perfect three-game road trip. Miro Heiskanan had three assists, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin each had two, and Jake Oettinger stopped 24 shots.

Brandon Duhaime, Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, who have lost three straight. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

The Stars scored five power-play goals on six chances to tie a franchise record, and also had two short-handed goals. The Wild set a new record for the most power-play goals allowed.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Dallas beat Minnesota in six games in the first round of the playoffs last spring.

The Stars entered the game with one of the worst power plays in the league, converting at just a 10.8 percent clip. But the Wild have the worst penalty-kill unit in the NHL, and the Stars took advantage.

It didn’t take long for Dallas to take charge. Minnesota’s Duhaime was sent off for interference just 50 seconds into the game. Seven seconds into the power play, Pavelski knocked in the rebound of Heiskanen’s shot from the point.

The Stars scored on the Wild’s first power play, too. Faksa jumped on a Minnesota turnover deep in its own zone and fired it past Fleury for an unassisted goal.

The Wild committed another minor penalty in the opening minute of the second period, and once again the Stars converted on the power play when Johnston one-timed Duchene’s pass from behind the net for a 4-2 lead.

The Stars blew it open after Duhaime was given a game misconduct for boarding Thomas Harley late in the second period. Richardson scored both of his goals on the ensuing five-minute power play early in the third period, putting Dallas on top 7-3.

Johnston capped the scoring with a short-handed goal with just over two minutes to play.

The game was the Wild’s last before a trip to Sweden, where they’ll play the Senators and Maple Leafs.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host Arizona on Tuesday night.

Wild: Face Ottawa on Saturday in Stockholm, Sweden.

