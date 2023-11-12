Carcone’s two goals leads Coyotes over slumping Predators, 7-5 View Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — ael Carcone scored two goals to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 7-5 come-from-behind victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Clayton Keller scored one and assisted on two others. Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist, and Troy Stecher, Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad also scored. Connor Ingram made 36 saves for Arizona, while Logan Cooley had three assists and J.J. Moser had two.

Filip Forsberg scored two goals and assisted on another, and Dante Fabbro had a goal and assist for the Predators, who have lost three in a row and five of six.

Kiefer Sherwood and Ryan O’Reilly also scored for Nashville, while Roman Josi, Tommy Novak and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists. Juuse Saros made 19 saves. The Predators played their first home game in two weeks after completing their a five-game road trip 1-4.

Durzi’s power-play goal with 3:27 remaining in the third proved to be the game winner.

The teams combined for five goals in a wide open first period, with Nashville racing out to a quick two-goal lead on goals by Sherwood and Forsberg.

Carcone and Stecher answered before Fabbro sent Nashville to the first intermission with a 3-2 lead.

O’Reilly scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season at 3:28 of the second on a power play. Prior to the game, O’Reilly was honored by the Predators with a ceremony celebrating his 1,000th regular-season game, which occurred Oct. 31 in Vancouver.

Ingram, a former Predator, picked up the secondary assist on Carcone’s late second-period goal, registering his first NHL point in the process.

Ingram improved his record this season to 5-1.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit Dallas Tuesday.

Predators: Host Anaheim Tuesday.

