Aho, Burns and Kochetkov lead Hurricanes to 4-0 win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns each had a goal and an assist, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots for his fifth career shutout and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 on Saturday night.

Teuvo Teravainen and Stefan Noesen also scored as Carolina won for the sixth time in eight games.

Jonas Johansson, who shut out the Hurricanes in their first meeting, made 28 saves for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay played without forward Nikita Kucherov, who entered the game second in the NHL with 23 points, because of illness. His absence showed, as Tampa Bay struggled to generate offense for long stretches.

Kochetkov, who was 0-3-0 this season and took the loss in Tampa Bay’s 3-0 win against Carolina on Oct. 24, was sharp when he had to be and got plenty of help from his teammates, who controlled play for most of the game.

Carolina took a 1-0 lead when Teravainen beat Johansson with a power-play one-timer from the top of the right circle 3:09 into the game.

Aho made it 2-0 at 4:32 of the second, beating Johansson from the left of the slot for his second goal in two nights.

The Hurricanes limited the Lightning to three shots on goal in the middle period.

Burns tipped in a pass from defense partner Brady Skjei with 8:40 left in the third to put Carolina ahead by three.

Noesen celebrated playing his 300th NHL game by scoring on a deflection with 2:06 to play.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Lightning: At St. Louis on Tuesday night.

By JOHN KREISER

Associated Press