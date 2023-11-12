Wyatt Johnston’s goal and assist lift Stars over Jets 3-2 View Photo

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist as the Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Saturday.

Thomas Harley and Matt Duchene also scored for the Stars (9-3-1).

Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves in net for Dallas.

Cole Perfetti and Brenden Dillon replied for Winnipeg (7-5-2), as goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Jets.

The Jets pulled to within a goal midway through the third period when Dillon’s screened shot from the point beat Wedgewood. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor assisted on the goal.

Dallas had taken a 3-1 lead into the third period. The Stars scored their third goal of the second period on the power play. With Dillon off for tripping, Duchene scored from alone in front when he was set up by Johnston and Evgenii Dadonov just as Dillon’s penalty was about to expire.

The Jets had pulled to within 2-1 when Perfetti converted a rebound of a Nikolaj Ehlers point shot. Ehlers and Vladislav Namestnikov had the helpers.

Dallas took a 2-0 lead while shorthanded when Johnston stole the puck from Perfetti inside the Jets blue line, then fired a shot past a surprised Hellebuyck.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars pounced on Winnipeg early in the second. After a goal-mouth scramble, the puck came out to Harley, who fired the puck past Hellebuyck. Ryan Suter assisted.

UP NEXT

Stars: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.

Jets: Host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

