Trocheck scores twice as Rangers down Red Wings 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored twice, Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist each and the New York Rangers downed the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson had two assists and Jonathan Quick made 25 saves for the Rangers (9-2-1).

The Rangers swarmed the Red Wings (7-5-1) through the first two periods as New York returned home after their six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday with a shootout loss in Minnesota. The Rangers, who have an eight-game point streak, led 5-0 after two periods before Detroit scored three times in the third.

“We came out really hot. We had a good start,” Trocheck said. ”I thought we were pretty solid.”

Michael Rasmussen ruined Quick’s shutout bid at 7:55. Klim Kostin scored his first goal as a Red Wing 20 seconds later. Former Ranger Andrew Copp then scored his fifth at 13:49 to narrow the deficit to 5-3.

New York improved to 7-1-2 in its last 10 games against the Red Wings with an 11-2-5 overall record since January 2017. The Rangers are 5-0-3 in their last eight home games against Detroit.

“I thought it was a really good win,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. ”Overall, I thought we came out with the right attitude and the right pace.”

The Red Wings failed to score on six power-plays, including a 5-on-3 early in the third. The Rangers scored two power-play goals in three chances.

“Special teams and the start. That was the difference,″ Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. ”They established the forecheck and created turnovers. Credit to the Rangers.”

Trocheck opened the scoring 1:40 into the contest, beating Ville Husso with a sharp-angle shot from the right wing.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 7:31 of the second, tipping a shot by Gustafsson past Husso for his NHL-leading sixth power-play goal this season. Kreider has scored in four straight games.

Trocheck scored again on the power play, one-timing a pass from Mika Zibanejad past Husso, who had 27 saves, at 8:15.

“Our power-play has been good,” Trocheck said. ”We’re keeping it simple and getting pucks to the net.”

Panarin, who extended his season-starting points streak to 12 games, increased the lead to 4-0 at 11:21 with his seventh before Will Cuylle made it 5-0 at 14:10 of the second. Panarin has 20 points in 12 games.

“We’re feeling great as a team,” Panarin said. ”And our goaltender gives us confidence with great saves.”

Only Rod Gilbert — with 14 games in 1972-73 — has a longer points streak to begin a season for the Rangers.

Quick made his first start at the Garden as starter Igor Shesterkin was scratched.

“That’s a good team that we just beat,″ Quick said. “We held on. The PK was great. The power play got us some juice. And we had a lot of guys play well. We will build off of that.”

The 37-year-old Quick signed with the Rangers as a free agent during the offseason. He registered wins at Seattle and Edmonton last month including a 29-save shutout over the Oilers on Oct. 26.

“Quickie has been outstanding for us,” Trocheck said. ”A great veteran presence.”

