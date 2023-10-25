Eberle’s scores in overtime, Kraken’s 5-4 win stops Red Wings’ five-game win streak View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored with 5 seconds remaining in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped the Detroit Red Wings’ five-game winning streak with a 5-4 victory on Tuesday night.

Eberle’s game-winner was set up by Jared McCann, who tied the game on a power play goal with 1:22 left. The Kraken had won only one of their first six games.

“It was huge just to get one there and really, this will spark us a little bit,” Eberle said.

McCann collected a loose puck along the boards and found Eberle in the slot.

“I was pretty gassed getting to the other end there,” McCann said. “I saw the puck go off the glass and I saw Eb beat his guy off the wall. Just tried to lay it in there for him so he could tip it in.”

Jaden Schwartz scored two goals and Tye Kartye added the other for the Kraken. Joey Daccord made 23 saves.

Alex DeBrincat scored his league-high ninth goal this season for Detroit.

Dylan Larkin and Shayne Gostisbehere each contributed a goal and two assists. Larkin has recorded at least one point in all seven of the Red Wings games. Joe Veleno also scored for the Red Wings, while Ville Husso made 31 saves.

“We got a point, but we feel like we should have had two,” Larkin said.

Detroit scored three power play goals to erase a 3-1 deficit in the third. Gostisbehere scored his third goal this season with a shot from the right circle. Eberle was in the penalty box for tripping Larkin.

After Devin Shore was handed a double-minor for high sticking, Larkin tied it when he lifted a shot over Daccord’s stick.

With Alex Wennberg in the penalty box for holding, DeBrincat whistled a shot from the left side past Daccord’s glove.

After Larkin was called for hooking, McCann tied it on a wrist shot with 1:22 remaining in regulation.

“They’ve been rolling on their power play and they made good on them,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “To be able to push back — we’ve done it a couple of times now. We haven’t gotten rattled, we haven’t gone away after giving up a lead.”

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was happy how his team responded after trailing by two goals.

“When you are down 3-1 going into the third period and you get a point out of it, you are going to take that,” he said. “Obviously, it would have been great to finish it off, but we did a good job of getting back into the game. If we don’t take the late penalties, we would have won it.”

Following a scoreless first period, the Kraken took a 3-1 lead in the second. Detroit struck first as Veleno scored on a redirect of a Olli Maatta shot from the point.

With Justin Holl in the penalty box for holding, Schwartz answered with a power play goal on a backhander from the slot. Schwartz then gave Seattle the lead with 2:06 left in the period.

Kartye made it 3-1 in the final minute of the period after a controversial play. Schwartz tossed his stick in the Kraken zone, which broke up a potential scoring chance for Maatta. The officials didn’t blow the whistle and moments later, Kartye scored on a breakaway.

ICE CHIPS

Detroit F Klim Kostin (undisclosed injury) missed his third straight game. D Jeff Petry (upper body) was also sidelined. … The Kraken have never lost in regulation to Detroit in five meetings. They are 4-0-1 in those contests. … Larkin passed the 450-point mark with his three-point night.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Continue four-game road trip at Carolina on Thursday.

Red Wings: Host Winnipeg on Thursday.

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press