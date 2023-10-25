Poitras and Frederic help undefeated Boston Bruins blank Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing out a four-game trip that included multiple time zones, Matthew Poitras and the Boston Bruins had more than enough to put away the Chicago Blackhawks.

Poitras and Trent Frederic scored 56 seconds apart in the third period, and the Bruins beat the Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night to match the best start in franchise history.

Pavel Zacha also scored for Boston, which began the trip with wins at San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves in his 10th career shutout.

“It’s special. That’s important for us moving forward,” Swayman said. “We knew that we had a challenge ahead of us, coming to the West Coast, time change, everything that you can find excuses for. But I think we used it to our advantage and it’s a lot of momentum moving forward.”

The Bruins moved to 6-0 in the franchise’s centennial season. Boston also won its first six games of the 1937-38 season.

“Starting to see our team identity build because I think the LA game and this game tonight, you’re starting to see us become a heavy, grinding team, which I think is what we’re going to have to be,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

Petr Mrazek made 40 stops for Chicago in its third consecutive loss. The Blackhawks also lost to the Bruins on Oct. 11, falling 3-1 in Boston.

The Bruins were in control for most of the night, but it was only good enough for a 1-0 lead before Poitras and Frederic helped put it away.

The 19-year-old Poitras skated past veteran Blackhawks forward Corey Perry and beat Mrazek on the glove side at 4:06. The rookie forward scored his first two NHL goals in a 3-1 win at Anaheim on Sunday.

“I saw a lot of open ice, so just skate as fast as I can and I was fortunate to pull away and find the back of the net,” Poitras said.

Frederic made it 3-0 when he knocked home a slick pass from James van Riemsdyk. It was Frederic’s second goal of the season.

“I’m kind of at the point, tired, one year’s enough of we’re a hard-working team,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said. “I think we want to push for more this year. I think we start off with a good intention, but I find the other teams, not outwork us work ethic wise, but I want to say the hardness of the work, I mean like physical 1-on-1 battles.”

Chicago appeared to jump in front on Connor Bedard’s power-play goal with 6:45 left in the first period. Boston defenseman Charlie Coyle passed the puck right to Bedard, who beat Swayman with a rocket from the slot.

But it was waved off after an offside challenge by Montgomery. The United Center crowd of 19,370 booed when the ruling was announced.

Boston grabbed the lead on Zacha’s first goal of the season 3:50 into the second. Zacha tipped home a shot by Kevin Shattenkirk from just inside the blue line.

Boston dominated the period, outshooting Chicago 18-7. But Mrazek kept the Blackhawks in the game.

OUCH

Bruins forward Jakub Lauko was clipped by Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson’s skate in the third, leading to a cut on his face.

“Lauko’s good, thankfully,” Montgomery said. “Scary with the skate, but he got it in the corner of the eye. It’s good. Nothing touched the eye. Stitched up. Not going to be looking good for a while.”

WORTH NOTING

The Blackhawks placed forward Taylor Hall (left shoulder) on injured reserve. The move was made retroactive to Saturday. Hall has no goals and two assists in five games after he was acquired in a June trade with Boston. … Bruins forward Milan Lucic missed his second straight game. He had a shot go off his right foot during Saturday’s 4-2 win at Los Angeles. … Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev skated for almost 18 minutes after he missed the start of the season with a left wrist injury. “I thought he was excellent,” Richardson said. “I thought he was probably our best player tonight.”

UP NEXT

Bruins: Face the Ducks on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game homestand.

Blackhawks: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

