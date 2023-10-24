Jake Allen stops 36 shots as Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1 View Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Allen made 36 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Allen made several big stops in net for the Canadiens, guiding Montreal to its second win in a row. Brendan Gallagher, Justin Barron and Tanner Pearson scored for Montreal.

“He definitely did his job tonight,” Pearson said of Allen. “He was a big reason why we won.”

Jeff Skinner scored for the Sabres, who dominated the flow of play and outshot Montreal 37-27, but Buffalo was unable to capitalize on the scoreboard. Eric Comrie made 24 saves.

“This team and this group will score,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Yeah, it’s frustrating tonight. You had numerous chances that they didn’t convert on. … We know we have goal scorers in here and guys that will make plays. I just think that’ll come.”

Allen’s most important save came on the penalty kill with 8:32 remaining. After Canadiens defenseman David Savard blocked back-to-back shots — while losing one of his skate blades in the process — Allen stopped a Skinner shot from the right circle with his glove.

“I feel like (Savard) does it every night,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “He doesn’t lose his blade like that every night. Savvy’s a hockey player. There’s a big difference between someone who plays hockey and a hockey player and Savvy’s showing that game in and game out that he’s a hockey player. You can’t have too many of those guys. That’s what he does.”

Gallagher scored the go-ahead goal for Montreal 3:31 into the third period by poking a loose puck in the crease through Comrie’s legs.

Pearson gave Montreal a two-goal cushion with 3:07 remaining, finishing a one-timer from close range on the power play.

Barron opened the scoring for Montreal 2:56 into the game on a one-timer from the right circle. Barron capitalized on a long rebound for his first goal of the season.

Skinner evened the score on the power play a little over four minutes later from a tough angle, lifting the puck into the top of the net. Since joining the Sabres in 2018, Skinner has 13 goals and 11 assists against the Canadiens in 14 games.

The Sabres created plenty of offensive chances in the second period but Allen stopped all 17 shots on net.

“We had some chances, a lot from outside,” Skinner said. “We just needed a little bit more urgency, I think … it doesn’t matter unless you score, so we’ve got to find a way to do that.”

LEVI UPDATE

After starting in each of Buffalo’s first four games of the season, Sabres goalie Devon Levi missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. Sabres coach Don Granato said earlier Monday that Levi is not expected to play Tuesday in Ottawa but he should be able to return soon. Fellow Sabres rookie Zach Benson also missed the game with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Begin a three-game homestead on Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Sabres: Head to Ottawa on Tuesday night.

