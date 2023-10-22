Novak scores twice to lead the Predators over the reeling Sharks, 5-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Novak scored twice, Juuse Saros made 31 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Saturday night.

Kiefer Sherwood and Luke Evangelista each had a goal and an assist and Samuel Fagemo also scored for the Predators, winners of two in a row. Gustav Nyquist had two assists.

Tomas Hertl scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the winless Sharks, who are 0-4-1. San Jose has scored just seven goals in their five games.

Fagemo scored the game’s first goal at 17:15 of the opening period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle with Nashville on a power play.

Novak and Sherwood scored goals 12 seconds apart early in the second to break the game open.

Novak struck again at 2:47 of the third on a power play. His four goals this season lead the Predators.

Hertl snapped Saros’ shutout bid at 10:33 of the third from in close, and Evangelista scored his first of the season for Nashville at 13:26 of the third.

ACTIVE SECOND PERIOD

Sherwood was busy in Saturday’s second period. He posted a Gordie Howe hat trick, of a goal, assist and fighting major in the span of 6:46 in the frame. In addition to his goal, Sherwood assisted on Novak’s goal at 2:06 and then fought former Predator Luke Kunin at 8:52.

Playing in his 125th NHL game, it was the first time he posted a goal, assist and fighting major in the same game.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSION

Fagemo, claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings prior to the start of the season, was a healthy scratch for Nashville’s first five games. Prior to Saturday, Fagemo had two NHL goals scored in 13 career games.

Nashville’s group of forwards became a little more crowded Saturday when the team claimed Liam Foudy off of waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Philip Tomasino was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Visit Florida Tuesday.

Predators: Host Vancouver on Tuesday.

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press