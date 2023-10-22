Skinner, Samuelsson and Cozens score to lead the Sabres to a 3-1 victory over the Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Mattias Samuelsson and Dylan Cozens each scored a goal to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Casey Mittelstadt had two assists and Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start of the season for Buffalo. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders and Semyon Varlamov made 40 saves in his first start of the season.

Skinner’s second goal of the season opened the scoring in the second period. Mittelstadt drove through the slot and passed to Skinner, who blasted a one-timer past Varlamov with 3:23 left in the frame.

Buffalo made it 2-0 nearly three minutes later when Samuelsson received a pass from behind the net from Mittelstadt and snapped a wrist shot through traffic past Varlamov.

Cozens’ second of the season gave Buffalo a 3-0 lead at 2:40 of the third period. Cozens buried a deflected pass from Rasmus Dahlin past Varlamov.

Dobson’s goal ended Comrie’s shutout bid at 19:07 of the third when his shot from the point deflected off Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton and past Comrie.

SABRES INJURIES

Buffalo was without goaltender Devon Levi and forward Zach Benson because of lower-body injuries. Both players were dinged up against Calgary on Thursday but did skate Saturday morning. Levi started each of the first four games for Buffalo.

MAYFIELD OUT FOR ISLANDERS

New York defenseman Scott Mayfield missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury. He hasn’t been in the lineup since the Islanders’ season opener against Buffalo a week ago.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Colorado on Tuesday to open a two-game homestand.

Sabres: Host Montreal on Monday to conclude a four-game homestand.

—

By JOE YERDON

Associated Press