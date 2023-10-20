Kraken win for the 1st time in 5 games this season, beating Hurricanes 7-4 View Photo

SEATTLE (AP) — It took five games, but the Seattle Kraken finally broke out offensively using a familiar formula that led to their success a season ago.

Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and two assists and the Kraken won for the first time this season, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4 on Thursday night.

Yanni Gourde, Jaden Schwartz and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in a three-goal first period for the Kraken. But after going winless in its first four games and earning only one point in the standings, Seattle rediscovered what led to 100 points last season — a lot of contributions throughout the lineup.

Seattle’s seven goals came from seven players and 13 picked up at least a point. The sluggish start was based around a lack of scoring as the Kraken managed just three goals through the first four games.

But they felt they were on the cusp of a breakout and it finally arrived.

“It’s our depth. It’s tough to play against that,” Seattle’s Jared McCann said. “We have to use that to our advantage.”

McCann and Tye Kartye scored 21 seconds apart midway through the third after Carolina pulled to 4-3, and Bjorkstrand added an empty-netter with 3:09 left.

Gourde’s first of the season came at 7:16 as he redirected Andre Burakovsky’s shot. Schwartz scored his second of the season just six seconds into Seattle’s power play at 12:18, and Bellemare scored short-handed with 38 seconds left in the first period off the rebound from Dunn’s shot.

Dunn’s scored on the power play 2:38 into the second and Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour pulled starting goalie Antti Raanta after he gave up four goals on 18 shots.

“I think it’s evident our success comes from everyone doing their part and playing as a five-man unit out there,” Dunn said.

Pyotr Kochetkov, recalled Wednesday, made 14 saves after taking over for Raanta. The Hurricanes were without starting goalie Frederik Andersen after he left Tuesday’s win over San Jose in the first period after taking a shot off his mask.

Carolina scored four goals in the third period of that win over San Jose on Tuesday and the Hurricanes tried to post another third-period rally. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored at 5:54 to pull the Hurricanes to 4-3 and Seth Jarvis’ second goal of the period on the power play at 15:54 pulled Carolina to 6-4. But that’s where the comeback ended.

“We always think there’s a chance no matter what. We think we have a team that can score in bunches. Like I said before, it’s a matter of keeping it out of our net right now,” Jarvis said.

Seattle goalie Joey Daccord was very good through two periods before running into trouble in the third. Daccord made 29 saves through the first two periods, the only goal coming when Jesper Fast scored for Carolina 19 seconds after Gourde’s goal. Daccord finished with 33 saves.

“The real key is he made good saves at the right time,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “He shows the confidence to overcome a goal going in the net. He moves on to the next one.”

NOTES: Schwartz left during the second period after blocking a shot. He returned at the start of the third period but played just one shift in the period. … Carolina F Sebastian Aho missed his second straight game with an upper body injury. Aho was on the ice for morning skate, but wasn’t ready to return. With Aho out, the Hurricanes went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Seattle recalled F Devin Shore from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Thursday. Shore was scratched.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer